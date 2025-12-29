CBI challenges Kuldeep Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case
The CBI is taking the fight to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court suspended ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail in the Unnao rape case, for which he was convicted in December 2019.
The High Court said he wasn't a public servant under POCSO, but the CBI disagrees and wants that decision overturned.
What's an SLP, anyway?
A Special Leave Petition (SLP) lets someone ask the Supreme Court to review a lower court's ruling—usually when there are big legal questions or possible injustice.
The CBI says letting Sengar out goes against earlier Supreme Court decisions that treat MLAs as public servants under POCSO.
What happens now?
The CBI wants Sengar's bail put on hold and a fresh look at his conviction.
Even though he got bail for his life sentence, he isn't walking free—he's still in jail serving a separate 10-year sentence tied to the same case.
The Supreme Court will decide if it'll take up the matter and possibly change what happens next.