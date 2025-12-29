CBI challenges Kuldeep Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) lets someone ask the Supreme Court to review a lower court's ruling—usually when there are big legal questions or possible injustice. The CBI says letting Sengar out goes against earlier Supreme Court decisions that treat MLAs as public servants under POCSO .

What happens now?

The CBI wants Sengar's bail put on hold and a fresh look at his conviction.

Even though he got bail for his life sentence, he isn't walking free—he's still in jail serving a separate 10-year sentence tied to the same case.

The Supreme Court will decide if it'll take up the matter and possibly change what happens next.