CBI detains Dr. Manoj Shirole in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
The CBI is digging deeper into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, detaining Latur pediatrician Dr. Manoj Shirole after finding evidence at his home and clinic.
They're also questioning Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs a local coaching center and whose son took the exam.
The investigation points to leaked papers circulating before the test, even showing up on Motegaonkar's phone during a raid.
Telegram leak spans Maharashtra and Rajasthan
Turns out, this wasn't just a local issue: the CBI has uncovered a wider network where leaked papers were shared over Telegram.
Several coaching operators and middlemen in Maharashtra and Rajasthan are under the scanner.
The agency is also looking into a retired teacher associated with NTA's role, with several people detained so far as they try to untangle the full story.