CDSCO orders Sun Pharma stop Assam plant eye drop operations
India
Sun Pharma has been told to stop making and selling all its eye drops from the Assam plant after India's drug regulator, the CDSCO, found serious quality problems during an inspection.
This follows a July recall of around 11 eye care brands from the same facility.
Sun Pharma recall includes Lotepred Brinzotim
The recall includes big names like Lotepred and Brinzotim, eye drops used for common conditions, which could impact hundreds of thousands of bottles.
The CDSCO took this step after Sun Pharma's response to its concerns was not convincing enough.
The company's ophthalmology business accounts for approximately 3% of its domestic revenue, and regulators have sought further details regarding the recall of 332 batches of ophthalmic suspension products.