Centre tells states to intensify stubble burning checks after 3pm
India
The government just told states to ramp up checks on stubble burning after 3pm since many farmers wait till late to dodge satellite detection.
Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement on October 13, hoping this move will help tackle air pollution more effectively.
Punjab, Haryana deploy patrols and drones
States like Punjab and Haryana are now deploying extra patrols, flying squads, and even drones for real-time monitoring, especially in areas where burning is most common.
The government is also pushing for more crop residue machines to give farmers better options than burning.
Early data show Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have seen big drops in incidents this year, though Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh still lag behind.