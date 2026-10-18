CESC's 3,500 drone Dasara show at Bannimantap seeks Guinness record
India
Mysuru's Dasara celebrations just got a major tech upgrade: a drone show that aimed for a Guinness World Record with 3,500 LED drones lit up the night at Bannimantap's Torchlight Parade Grounds.
Organized by CESC, the display drew a large number of spectators and aimed for a Guinness World Record with its giant peacock formation and 12 unique sequences.
Drones depicted Chamundeshwari and Sudarshana Chakra
The drones painted icons like Goddess Chamundeshwari, a lion, an elephant carrying the golden howdah, and religious symbols such as Sudarshana Chakra across the sky.
A musical prelude set a festive vibe before dignitaries like District in-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah kicked things off.
This blend of tradition and technology brought Karnataka's rich heritage to life in a whole new way.