Chaos after heavy rain: Delhi, Surat waterlogged, landslides in Uttarakhand 

Rajasthan rains

More rain expected across northern, western, and southern India

In Rajasthan, the southwest monsoon remained active, with Ramganj Mandi in Kota district recording 10cm of rainfall. The IMD has forecast more rain in several districts over the next few days, raising concerns of further flooding and disruption. In Jammu and Kashmir, torrential rain triggered flash floods in parts of Doda district, prompting emergency response efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation.