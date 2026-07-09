Chaos after heavy rain: Delhi, Surat waterlogged, landslides in Uttarakhand
What's the story
Heavy monsoon rains over the past two days have wreaked havoc in large parts of India. The torrential downpour has triggered flash floods in Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, landslides in Uttarakhand and Kerala, and a building collapse in Delhi and Pimpri Chinchwad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and lightning in several regions.
Delhi downpour
Heavy rainfall in Delhi overnight
Delhi witnessed one of its heaviest rainfall spells this season overnight, leaving several neighborhoods waterlogged and disrupting traffic across the city. Mayur Vihar recorded 102mm of rain in the last 24 hours, followed by Pusa (83mm), Lodhi Road (80mm), and Safdarjung (72.6mm). In Rohini, a newly constructed four-story building collapsed, killing three people. A preliminary assessment indicated possible structural issues during plumbing work but officials haven't linked it to the rain.
Surat floods
Nine dead in Gujarat's Surat due to rain-related incidents
Surat in Gujarat is also reeling under severe flooding with at least nine people dead in rain-related incidents over the past few days. Thousands of residents have been shifted from low-lying areas to safer places and food packets have been distributed to those stranded in high-rise buildings. Rescue operations are underway as the city remains inundated due to continuous rainfall.
State impact
Rescue operations underway in Maharashtra and Kerala
In Maharashtra, rescue work is on in Pimpri Chinchwad after a huge garbage mound collapsed. Rescuers are trying to establish contact with nine people still trapped. Mumbai was also hit by heavy showers and thunderstorms, delaying suburban train services. In Kerala's Wayanad district, search operations are underway for five missing persons after an excavated earth mound collapsed at a tunnel project site. Chief Minister V D Satheesan visited the spot to review rescue efforts hampered by intermittent rain.
Rajasthan rains
More rain expected across northern, western, and southern India
In Rajasthan, the southwest monsoon remained active, with Ramganj Mandi in Kota district recording 10cm of rainfall. The IMD has forecast more rain in several districts over the next few days, raising concerns of further flooding and disruption. In Jammu and Kashmir, torrential rain triggered flash floods in parts of Doda district, prompting emergency response efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation.