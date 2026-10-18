Chennai hit by heavy rain as NDRF holds relief talks
India
Chennai has been hit by heavy rainfall since Saturday evening, sparking worries about more flooding.
Local teams are stepping up rainwater clearance operations, but with more showers in store, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has held discussions with officials on rescue and relief measures.
Aadhav Arjuna inspects Royapuram, NDRF coordinates
Tamil Nadu's Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna inspected rainwater clearance operations at Broadway Kuralagam Junction in Royapuram Zone with officials like GCC Commissioner Dr. G S Sameeran.
NDRF crews also met with city leaders to coordinate relief plans and keep people safe.
Rain has been ongoing since Saturday evening, with more rain expected to continue this week.