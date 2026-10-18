Chennai sees 16cm rainfall as India Meteorological Department warns

Chennai woke up to a seriously rainy Sunday, with the northeast monsoon bringing 16cm of rain by early morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this wet spell will stick around for a while, with isolated very heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Tuesday, isolated heavy rain expected on Sunday and Monday and again for three days from Wednesday.

The downpour is thanks to some active weather systems brewing over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.