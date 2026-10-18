Chennai under red alert as northeast monsoon dumps 36cm
India
Chennai is getting drenched, with a red alert in place after the city saw heavy rainfall: 36cm in spots like Parry's Corner.
The northeast monsoon is bringing more than 20cm of rain in just 24 hours, causing major waterlogging and traffic issues.
Nearby districts like Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur are also on orange alert for heavy showers.
NDRF TNDRF deployed, 9 relief centers
Emergency teams from NDRF and TNDRF have been sent out to help flooded neighborhoods, and nine relief centers are up to support people in low-lying areas.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister for Public Works and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna, are personally checking on rescue efforts.