Chief Justice of India Surya Kant visits Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stopped by the famous Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple on Saturday afternoon.
Arriving just before 4pm he was welcomed by temple officials and witnessed the Seveli procession, before heading inside for darshan.
Surya Kant receives metal Krishna statue
Justice Kant didn't just watch: he offered fruits to the temple elephants during the procession.
The temple team presented him with prasadam (think sandalwood paste, a garland, and fruits), and as a special touch, he received a metal Krishna statue presented by Temple Thantri P.C. Dineshan Namboothiripad.
His visit wrapped up around 4:30pm marking a respectful nod to cultural traditions.