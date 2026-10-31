Chief Justice of India Surya Kant visits Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple

Justice Kant didn't just watch: he offered fruits to the temple elephants during the procession.

The temple team presented him with prasadam (think sandalwood paste, a garland, and fruits), and as a special touch, he received a metal Krishna statue presented by Temple Thantri P.C. Dineshan Namboothiripad.

His visit wrapped up around 4:30pm marking a respectful nod to cultural traditions.