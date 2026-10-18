Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede kills 19, Suvendu Adhikari seeks answers
A tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on October 17 left 19 people dead and 25 injured.
The West Bengal government is now looking into how temporary home guards handled the sudden crowd rush during a downpour, especially since this was their third year working the event.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for answers on what went wrong.
Kolkata organizers and officials face scrutiny
The investigation isn't stopping with the home guards. Organizers and officials who approved event permits are also under scrutiny, as reports point to poor planning, like too few entry and exit points, and one badly managed entrance, as key reasons for the chaos.
Kolkata Police have already arrested seven people, while a special team headed by a Calcutta High Court judge is being proposed, signaling that authorities are serious about finding out who's responsible.