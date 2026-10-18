Chorbagan stampede kills 19, Suvendu Adhikari mulls VIP gate removal
After a deadly stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal left 19 people dead, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is thinking about removing VIP gates at puja venues.
The goal? To make sure everyone gets equal and safer access during the festivities.
A special team is now investigating what went wrong with crowd control and how police responded.
Impartial probe, families 25L injured 5L
The government has set up an impartial investigation team to review safety measures at major pandals (no local police are involved).
Families of those who lost their lives will receive ₹25 lakh each, while the injured get ₹5 lakh.
There's also a meeting with puja committees on October 26.
Adhikari plans to meet the victims' families himself and will be personally overseeing crowd management across the city.