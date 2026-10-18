Chorbagan stampede kills 19, West Bengal appoints 9 IPS officers
India
After a heartbreaking stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal left 19 people dead, the West Bengal government is stepping up.
Nine top IPS officers, known for handling big crowds, have been brought in to manage festival gatherings and boost safety, aiming to prevent anything like this from happening again.
Seven arrested, Kolkata unveils safety plan
Authorities have arrested seven people linked to the incident and replaced the head of Girish Park Police Station.
A special committee is now reviewing pandal safety rules, and Kolkata Police has rolled out an 11-point plan, like limiting entry during rain and improving lighting, to keep things safer this festive season.
Officers will also work closely with organizers and volunteers for better crowd control.