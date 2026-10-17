Chorebagan Puja stampede leaves Kolkata shaken, Mamata Banerjee expresses shock
India
A tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorebagan Puja Pandal has left the city shaken.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee shared her "shock and grief," while the TMC and local residents are questioning how crowd control went so wrong at such a big festival.
TMC accuses Kolkata Police and BJP
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) isn't holding back: it has called out both Kolkata Police and the @BJP4Bengal administration for what it says were serious lapses in public safety.
With no police or ambulances on site, TMC is demanding accountability, on the very day @AmitShah arrives.