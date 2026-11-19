Video: CISF personnel run after man forcibly entering Delhi airport
What's the story
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) successfully thwarted an unauthorized entry attempt at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the departure gate where a person was trying to enter without valid travel documents. CISF personnel on duty immediately intervened and detained the individual with help from the Quick Response Team (QRT).
Twitter Post
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Alert CISF Personnel Foil Forceful Entry Attempt at IGI Airport, Delhi!— CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 18, 2026
Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, CISF personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without… pic.twitter.com/qrjVVjfztu
Security response
CISF shared video of incident on X
The CISF said its personnel showed "exceptional alertness and prompt response" in stopping the man from entering Terminal 3.
A video shared by the force on X shows security personnel trying to stop him at the entry gate as he pushes past them.
Another armed CISF personnel then joins in apprehending him before he could run further inside the terminal.
Investigation underway
Individual handed over to Delhi Police
The CISF said that with timely assistance from QRT personnel, the man was intercepted within seconds.
His quick apprehension helped prevent a potential security breach at the airport, it added.
The individual who hails from Haryana's Sonipat has been handed over to Delhi Police for further questioning.
A backpack containing personal identity documents, a mobile phone, educational and sports certificates, and application forms for higher education and recruitment was recovered from him by police officials.