CJI Surya Kant praises youth questioning institutions at NLSIU convocation
India
At NLSIU's convocation in Bengaluru, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant applauded young people for challenging and questioning institutions, calling it a true sign of a healthy democracy.
He made it clear that the judiciary values listening to youth voices and their aspirations.
Surya Kant urges integrity and service
Justice Kant encouraged graduates to stand by honesty and integrity, reminding them that real change comes from open conversations, not fear.
He also urged future lawyers to use their education for serving society and protecting individual rights.