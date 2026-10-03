'Jantar Mantar protest on Oct 10...': CJP leader's big statement

The CJP's protest follows Dipke's massive demonstration at Shivaji Park, where he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of election manipulation.

He alleged that 13 crore voters were deleted in two years and cited examples from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal to support his claims.

"Gyanesh Kumar must resign and face criminal proceedings," demanded another CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde during the protest.