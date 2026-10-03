'Jantar Mantar protest on Oct 10...': CJP leader's big statement
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign. The announcement was made by CJP leader Abhijit Dipke after a massive protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. "If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10," Dipke said in a post on X.
Twitter Post
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's post calling for protest
If Gyanesh Kumar doesn’t resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026
If Delhi Police tries to stop us, wherever they stop us will become our Jantar Mantar..
Ours will be a peaceful andolan. We will walk on the path shown…
Protest agenda
CJP accuses BJP of election manipulation
The CJP's protest follows Dipke's massive demonstration at Shivaji Park, where he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of election manipulation.
He alleged that 13 crore voters were deleted in two years and cited examples from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal to support his claims.
"Gyanesh Kumar must resign and face criminal proceedings," demanded another CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde during the protest.
Protest turnout
Notable personalities attend protest
The Shivaji Park protest was attended by a diverse group of people, including veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Hansal Mehta, singer-music director Vishal Dadlani, and Tushar Gandhi.
Despite opposition from some residents and heavy security deployment, protesters filled the area with slogans demanding Kumar's resignation.
The protest also featured unconventional props like jewelry made from 'Melody' chocolate wrappers and musical instruments played by AISF-affiliated groups.
Protest significance
Protest coincides with Gandhi Jayanti
The protest at Shivaji Park also coincided with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, with the stage displaying quotes on non-violence and simplicity.
The title song from "Rang De Basanti" and AR Rahman's "Vande Mataram" were played during the demonstration.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) had extended support to the CJP's agitation, although local MLA Mahesh Sawant said party leader Aaditya Thackeray did not remain present as he was unwell.