'Cockroaches of Assam are just getting started!': CJP dares Himanta
What's the story
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka has dared Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he was released from detention. Ranka and over 40 CJP volunteers were detained on Sunday at the residence of opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury. They were taken to the 10th Assam Police battalion headquarters in Guwahati, but no reason was given for their detention.
Detention details
Ranka challenges Sarma after being released
After his release, Ranka took to social media platform X to announce the end of what he termed an "illegal detention" by Assam Police.
He demanded to be dropped off at the spot of their initial pick-up.
In another post, he directly challenged CM Sarma with the words: "Cockroaches of Assam are just getting started!"
Twitter Post
Ashutosh Ranka's post on X
Himanta Biswa Sarma,— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) September 27, 2026
Cockroaches of Assam are just getting started! pic.twitter.com/VFFUfQOsSq
Threat allegations
Ranka accuses Sarma of using police to threaten dissenters
Addressing a press conference after his release, Ranka alleged that the police had detained him and his team "illegally."
He said when they asked on what basis they were detained, the police said they didn't know and had orders from above.
Ranka accused CM Sarma of using the police to threaten dissenters, saying he was afraid of being exposed.
Campaign promise
CJP movement to intensify, says Ranka
Ranka also criticized Sarma's governance, saying the CJP movement would intensify across the northeast.
He said they wanted to discuss issues like improving schools in Assam and protecting indigenous rights in Kaziranga.
He alleged constituency boundaries were redrawn for political gain in upcoming elections.
"Sarma may have all the resources, but we are not afraid. We are fighting for our rights," he said.
Detention criticism
NCP (SP) spokesperson slams detention
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande also slammed the detention of Ranka and others.
He said they were "illegally and unconstitutionally detained from a private residence" without any legal notice or explanation of charges.
Gawande called it "jungle raj under CM Sarma," adding that he was scared of dissent.