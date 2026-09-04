CJP protests in Delhi over influencer's 'cracked protester's skull' claim 

Das alleged that Kumar was injured by members of a "criminal gang" during their peaceful protest.

He claimed the police did not register an attempt-to-murder case or invoke the SC/ST Act despite the victim being a Dalit.

Ranka alleged that Delhi Police took no action under the influence of Kapil Mishra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

He demanded immediate arrest of those involved and registration of serious charges against them.