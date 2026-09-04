CJP protests in Delhi over influencer's 'cracked protester's skull' claim
What's the story
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) staged a protest at the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on Friday. The party is demanding the arrest of self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj for his alleged involvement in an assault on a protester's father during the protest at Jantar Mantar. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka led the protest, demanding justice for Sanjay Kumar, father of student activist Nishu Azad.
Protest claims
'Delhi Police took no action under influence of Kapil Mishra'
Das alleged that Kumar was injured by members of a "criminal gang" during their peaceful protest.
He claimed the police did not register an attempt-to-murder case or invoke the SC/ST Act despite the victim being a Dalit.
Ranka alleged that Delhi Police took no action under the influence of Kapil Mishra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.
He demanded immediate arrest of those involved and registration of serious charges against them.
Video fallout
Bhardwaj allegedly claimed political support after assault at Jantar Mantar
The CJP claims Bhardwaj admitted in a video to attacking people during the protest and asked why Delhi Police had not acted against him.
In the video, Bhardwaj allegedly said a call from Delhi minister Mishra saved him from jail after the alleged assault.
"I cracked the skull of Nishu's father. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307 (attempt to murder)."
He also claimed support from political leaders like Union minister Chirag Paswan and PM Narendra Modi.
Defense
Bhardwaj now claims 'self-defense'
Bhardwaj has since changed his tune, claiming "self-defense."
"What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed. There was no attempt to attack him. I have proof in the form of videos," he said.
He also claimed that as per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries.
"I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation."
Twitter Post
CJP protest
Cockroaches are back at Parliament Street PS. This after an individual Swatantra Bhardwaj boasted that he broke open the skull of a person at CJP protest, but got away under minor sections due to political patronage. @kaurlavpreet_ reports pic.twitter.com/iGi5cedhnb— Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) September 4, 2026
Sanjay
Some people have problem with 'Jai Bhim': Father
Speaking to PTI, Sanjay, on why he was attacked, said that some people have problems with the phrase "Jai Bhim."
"When we fight against injustice and raise our voice against the government, we chant 'Jai Bhim.' Some people have a problem with the slogan 'Jai Bhim'."
"I was attacked during the protest and lodged an FIR, but the police's job seems to be to protect the goons and criminals and weaken the victim," he said.
DP
Delhi Police's fact-check
As outrage over Bhardwaj's claim went viral, the Delhi police on Thursday issued a fact-check, saying Sanjay sustained a head injury by a kada worn by one of the alleged during a scuffle and not a weapon.
"He was medically examined by Doctors of RML Hospital, and the injuries were opined to be simple in nature. The injuries were made by kada...The misinformation regarding crack in skull is not supported by facts/MLC and is completely baseless."