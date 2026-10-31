Class 3 boy allegedly attacks specially abled girl in Panchkula
India
At Sanskriti Model School in Panchkula, Haryana, a Class three student allegedly attacked a specially abled kindergarten girl using stones and a flowerpot.
The young girl was left seriously hurt and is now being treated at PGIMER Chandigarh after first receiving care at the local hospital.
Police question school management and parents
Police are looking into what happened and are questioning the school management and the boy's parents.
While the reason for the attack is not clear yet, this incident has sparked big concerns about how schools keep students safe.