Coaching centres barred from entering students below 16 years

1/6

India 2 min read

Coaching centres barred from entering students below 16 years

By Riya Baibhawi 01:28 pm Jan 19, 202401:28 pm

Ministry of Education has announced new guidelines for coaching centers

Ministry of Education has unveiled new regulations for coaching centers, aiming to improve student supervision and support for study programs, competitive exams, and academics. These guidelines, known as "Guidelines for Regulation of Coaching Center 2024," can be found on the ministry's official website, education.gov.in. These instructions were announced amid rising cases of suicide in the country, particularly in Kota, which is known to cater to lakhs of aspirants every year.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Coaching centers have become the biggest business across the country, with hundreds of thousands students enrolling every year. Enrolling in residential institutes and schools mainly for certification, students focus on exam preparation, particularly for Class XII, NEET, and JEE. The intense regimen, coupled with separation from families, adds stress for some.

3/6

Registration and eligibility criteria

Under the new guidelines, coaching centers must register with the local competent authority and follow specific forms, fees, and document requirements set by the government. Each branch of a coaching center is considered a separate entity and requires individual registration applications. The guidelines also state that students must be at least 16 years old to enroll, and tutors must have a minimum qualification of a bachelor's degree.

4/6

Fee structure and complaint system

Coaching centers are required to charge reasonable tuition fees and provide detailed receipts. They must also display a comprehensive prospectus containing information about courses, duration, classes, tutorials, hostel facilities, fees, exit policies, and fee refund procedures. Additionally, a complaint mechanism should be in place for students, parents, or tutors/employees to file grievances against coaching centers. The competent authority or an inquiry committee will address these complaints within thirty days.

5/6

Guidelines on infrastructure capacity

The guideline stated that to ensure a safe and comfortable learning environment, coaching centers must allocate at least one square meter per student in each class. They should also adhere to fire safety and building codes. Proper electrification, ventilation, lighting, and security measures are also necessary. Class schedules should not conflict with regular school hours to maintain consistent attendance.

6/6

Non-compliance to attract penalties

Penalties for violating any terms or conditions include ₹25,000 for the first offense, ₹1 lakh for the second offense, and potential revocation of registration for repeated violations. The guidelines also state that mid-course withdrawals necessitate a pro-rata refund within 10 days. Any fee increments, including course fees and hostel charges, are strictly forbidden during the course.