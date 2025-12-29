Next Article
Cold wave, dense fog continue to grip Punjab, Haryana
India
Punjab and Haryana are stuck in a serious cold snap, with the IMD warning that dense fog will stick around until December 31.
Visibility has dropped to almost nothing in places like Amritsar and Pathankot, and temperatures have dipped below 5°C at several places in northern Punjab.
Why does this matter?
The freezing temps aren't just uncomfortable—they're making travel risky. Hisar hit a chilly 2.1°C, and most cities are feeling the cold.
The thick fog means drivers can barely see ahead (sometimes less than 50 meters), so the IMD has issued warnings about dense fog and low visibility.
What's next?
The cold wave should ease after December 29, but light to moderate rain could show up between December 31 and January 1—so keep those jackets handy!