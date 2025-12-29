SC puts brakes on Kuldeep Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case

Where things stand now

Sengar was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for rape and also found guilty of causing the victim's father's death while he was in custody.

The case has been full of twists, including threats to the survivor's family and a suspicious car crash involving them.

The survivor's lawyer called the Supreme Court's decision "just time to breathe," and criticized how the CBI handled arguments, saying they didn't consult with his team fully before presenting their case.