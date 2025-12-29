New CCTV footage sheds light on Dehradun student murder India Dec 29, 2025

Fresh CCTV footage has revealed the moments leading up to the tragic death of Angel Chakma, a Tripura student in Dehradun.

The video shows the assault on Angel and his brother Michael, while reports from witnesses and family indicate they faced racial slurs at a local market.

When Angel tried to protect his brother, he was fatally attacked—an incident that's sparked strong calls for justice.