New CCTV footage sheds light on Dehradun student murder
Fresh CCTV footage has revealed the moments leading up to the tragic death of Angel Chakma, a Tripura student in Dehradun.
The video shows the assault on Angel and his brother Michael, while reports from witnesses and family indicate they faced racial slurs at a local market.
When Angel tried to protect his brother, he was fatally attacked—an incident that's sparked strong calls for justice.
What's happening now?
So far, five people have been arrested—three adults and two minors—but the main suspect is still missing, with police offering a ₹25,000 reward for any leads.
The slow police response and the alleged racial angle, as asserted by the family and community, have left Northeast students in Uttarakhand feeling frustrated and demanding action.
State leaders have condemned the attack, emphasizing equality and urging swift accountability.