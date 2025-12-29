Supreme Court halts bail for ex-MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA, was convicted in 2019 for the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao back in 2017.
He received a life sentence and a hefty fine, and was also found guilty of charges related to the victim's father's death while in custody.
Despite this, the Delhi High Court recently granted him bail, arguing that an MLA isn't technically a "public servant" under Indian law.
Supreme Court steps in and questions high court logic
The Supreme Court quickly stepped in after the CBI challenged the bail order, pausing Sengar's release and asking for more information within four weeks.
The judges called out what they saw as a misreading of legal definitions by the High Court, and also expressed concern about media coverage turning into public trials and protests getting politicized.
For now, Sengar remains behind bars while the case is reviewed again.