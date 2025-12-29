Next Article
Mumbai auto driver threatens women for talking loudly during ride
India
Two women in Mumbai faced threats from their auto-rickshaw driver after he got upset about them talking loudly on their way to an AP Dhillon concert.
Things escalated when the driver demanded payment before dropping them off, and after they refused, he started hurling abusive threats—even with traffic police nearby.
Video sparks outrage and police action
One of the women, Tina Soni, recorded the incident and posted it on Instagram, where the driver's words—"marunga bahot, patak patak ke marunga"—sparked major backlash online.
Many called out bystanders for not stepping in.
Soni has since filed a police complaint with video evidence, and authorities have received the evidence for further action.