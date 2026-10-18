Complaint filed after toddler makes gun gesture at Moosewala hologram
India
A toddler was seen making gun gestures on stage during the opening show of the "Signed to God World Tour," a hologram concert dedicated to late singer Sidhu Moosewala, and now a human rights group has filed a complaint in Punjab.
The incident happened at the "Signed to God World Tour" on October 9, with the child's parents also at the event.
LFHRI seeks inquiry into child's safety
Lawyers for Human Rights International (LFHRI) want an official inquiry to check on the child's safety and well-being, saying their goal isn't to blame the family or disrespect Moosewala's legacy.
They've also called for better safeguards at future concerts.
The hologram tour honoring Moosewala continues across North America into early November 2026.