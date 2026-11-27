'One community being appeased': Ex-CJI Gavai writes to President Murmu
What's the story
Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has written to President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over the Supreme Court Collegium's recent recommendations. In his letter dated November 27, Gavai alleged that these recommendations favor one community at the expense of merit, diversity, and inclusivity. He pointed out that a specific community, less than 5% of India's population, has over 40% representation in the Supreme Court.
Representation concerns
Marginalized groups excluded from process: Gavai
"Candidates belonging to one particular section of the society are being favored for recommendation/elevation," the letter said.
Gavai's letter also highlighted the exclusion of candidates from marginalized backgrounds, including scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, minorities, and women.
He said even members of forward communities are being excluded if they don't belong to this "particular" community.
Note
'Recommendations being made focusing on appeasing single community'
"I may not be misunderstood as being opposed to any section of the society in so far as the candidates belonging to forward section are duly considered and my endeavor has always been to strike balance between all the sections. However, now there (are) compelling circumstances which support the perception that increasingly recommendations are being made with a focus on appeasing and rewarding a single community," he said.
Transfer scrutiny
Gavai questions transfers of HC Chief Justices
The former CJI also questioned recent transfers of High Court Chief Justices.
Without naming the judges concerned, he alleged that a chief justice, who was transferred twice to smaller High Courts, was now being rewarded with a transfer to a bigger one because of his community.
This transfer came at the cost of a meritorious Chief Justice being moved to a smaller court, Gavai claimed.
HC
'Not only demoralizing for such meritorious chief justice but....'
"It is not only demoralizing for such a meritorious chief justice but also has chilling effect on all hard-working judges, including persons belonging to marginalized sections of the society."
"I have chosen to highlight this incident only as an illustration since in the first case I was a part of the collegium which recommended his transfer....to a smaller High Court and was heading the collegium when his transfer was recommended....to one of the smallest High Courts," the letter said.
Judicial integrity
Former CJI invokes Article 124(2) of Constitution
Gavai stressed that these appointments and transfers are done with complete disregard for diversity, inclusion, and merit.
He invoked Article 124(2) of the Constitution to argue that Collegium recommendations don't absolve it of accountability.
The former CJI urged President Murmu to intervene in this matter to uphold equal representation in the judiciary.
Copies of his letter have also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State (in charge) of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.