Conrad Hotel pool electrocutes German and Slovak swimmers in Bengaluru
India
A German and a Slovak citizen were electrocuted while swimming at the Conrad Hotel's third-floor pool in Bengaluru.
A US guest and a pool attendant, who tried to help, were also injured but survived.
Victims stable at Manipal, police investigate
Everyone hurt was quickly taken to Manipal Hospital and is now stable.
Police have filed a case against the hotel for negligence over poor pool maintenance.
Investigators are now looking into what went wrong with the hotel's electrical systems.