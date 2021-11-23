COVID-19: India reports 7K+ infections; lowest in 543 days

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Tuesday reported over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day tally in the last 543 days. The active caseload is now 1.13 lakh, the lowest in 536 days. Active cases account for just 0.33% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.32%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.79%.

Context

Why does this story matter?

India on Tuesday reported fewer COVID-19 cases than the day before. For the last two consecutive days, India has witnessed significant improvement in its daily tally of infections, hitting a one-and-a-half-year low. The weekly positivity rate also remained below 1% for the eighth consecutive day. Meanwhile, Kerala continues to account for roughly 50% of the country's active infections.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.45 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,45,26,480 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday morning. The death toll reached 4,66,147. With 12,202 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stood at 3,39,46,749. In the past 24 hours, 7,579 new cases and 236 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.93%. It has remained under 2% the last 60 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021

States

Kerala adds majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 656 new COVID-19 cases along with 768 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 3,698 new cases and 7,515 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 178 new cases and 373 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 750 new cases and 843 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 127 new cases and 184 recoveries.

Vaccination

Over 118 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 4:30 pm on Tuesday, India had administered nearly 118.3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 41 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 77 crore people have received at least one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 65 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 4:30 pm, including over 45.7 lakh second doses, and nearly 19.4 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

Vaccination for kids likely in January

The Centre's COVID-19 panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) will discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for children in the next two weeks. Vaccination for children with comorbidities is likely to commence from January 2022, NDTV reported quoting sources. The NTAGI will reportedly also discuss a comprehensive plan for administering booster jabs to vaccinated adults.