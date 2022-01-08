2 crore+ teenagers inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Jan 08, 2022

COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers had started on Monday.

More than two crore children between the ages of 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. Coronavirus vaccination for the said cohort was launched on Monday (January 3). In total, India has administered over 150 crore coronavirus vaccine doses until Saturday morning.

Context Why does this story matter?

The news might be seen as a positive sign amid growing concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases across India.

Daily new cases in the country have surged from 10,000 to over 1.41 lakh in under 10 days.

India has also reported more than 3,000 cases of the new Omicron variant, which is said to be driving the current wave of infections.

Details 91% adults received at least one dose

"Great Going, my Young Friends (sic)," Mandaviya said in a post on Twitter. "Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children," he added. According to the Health Ministry, 91% of the adult population has received at least one dose while 66% have been fully vaccinated.

Advisory Unapproved vaccines being used for children, firm says

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of COVAXIN, has flagged reports that other COVID-19 vaccines are also being administered to those in the 15-18 age group in parts of the country. "We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only COVAXIN is administered," the company said. The government has so far approved only COVAXIN for the said age category.

Situation COVID-19 situation in India

On Saturday morning, India added 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hours—a jump of 21% from Friday's count. The daily positivity rate stands at 9.28% and the weekly positivity rate at 5.66%, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the country has also reported more than 3,000 cases of the Omicron variant, which has been detected in 27 states.

Other details Third wave peak by February 15

Meanwhile, India's R-naught value for coronavirus—the speed at the virus spreads—has touched four. This is much higher than the 1.69 recorded at the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Separately, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, the peak of the ongoing third wave is expected between February 1 and February 15.