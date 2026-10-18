CVC proposes linking Tamil Nadu vehicle insurance to pending challans
India
Getting your vehicle insurance renewed in Tamil Nadu might come with a catch: Citizens' Voice Coimbatore (CVC) pitched this idea to the state's transport minister, hoping it'll nudge more people to clear their dues and make the roads safer.
CVC proposes linking police, transport, insurers
CVC says collecting fines is tough when people change numbers or just forget.
Their plan would connect police, transport officials, and insurance companies so your pending challans show up when you go to renew online.
They're also pushing for fair rules, like advance notifications and ways to dispute wrong fines.
If this goes through, dodging penalties could get a lot harder, while paying them gets easier, all aiming for fewer rule-breakers and smoother roads.