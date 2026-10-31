Cyclone Arnab causes ₹4,600cr damage across Andhra Pradesh districts

The cyclone wiped out more than 1.80 lakh acres of paddy fields in West Godavari and 1.18 lakh acres in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, damaged banana plantations, and uprooted 73,500 coconut trees (with farmers set to get ₹1,500 per tree).

In West Godavari alone, 12,000 houses and at least 460 fishing boats were hit.

Officials are checking villages to see who needs help most.