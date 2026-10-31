Cyclone Arnab landslide kills 4, 12 missing in Odisha's Gidipabali
Cyclone Arnab has caused serious damage in Odisha, with four people dead and 12 still missing after a landslide hit Gidipabali village.
A single advanced Indian Navy helicopter will be deployed to check whether anyone is trapped beneath the soil and debris.
Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil confirmed the victims include a family of three from Kandhamal and one person from Gajapati.
Relief camps opened in Ganjam, Gajapati
Rescue teams are working with heavy equipment to clear debris and help survivors. 127,404 people in Ganjam and Gajapati districts have been affected, so relief camps have opened up for shelter and supplies.
The government is teaming up with Railways and arranging to air-drop relief materials to the isolated village.
Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik shared his condolences, urging quick rescue efforts, while officials say most areas now have restored connectivity except for one village still cut off.