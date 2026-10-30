Cyclone Arnab triggers landslide in Kandhamal killing couple and baby
A tragic landslide in Dangeshi village, Kandhamal, took the lives of a couple and their baby, while several others are still missing.
This comes as heavy rains from Cyclone Arnab have triggered severe flooding across Odisha, cutting off villages and making rescue efforts challenging.
Relief teams are airdropping supplies to the worst-hit areas.
Dangeshi evacuated, ₹400,000 per victim's family
Villagers in Dangeshi are now evacuated, according to Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced ₹400,000 in compensation for each victim's family after surveying the damage himself.
With 84,564 people affected and major infrastructure damage reported, state disaster teams and national forces are working nonstop to help those stranded.
While rain has eased up a bit, swollen rivers mean the situation is still risky for many communities.