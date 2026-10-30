Dahanu records 35.7 Celsius, tops Maharashtra while most parts dry
India
Dahanu, topped the state's temperatures on Friday at 35.7 Celsius, beating even Mumbai, which reached 34.7 Celsius (a bit warmer than usual for this time of year).
Most other parts of Maharashtra stayed dry, with no rainfall recorded at most reporting stations.
Pune: mostly clear then ghat showers
If you're in Pune, expect mostly clear skies turning partly cloudy by Saturday afternoon or evening.
While the dry spell continues for much of the state, light rain or thundershowers are expected in Pune's Ghat areas, a welcome break from all the dryness lately.