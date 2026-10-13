Delhi air still worsens each Diwali despite 2018 green firecrackers
India
Delhi's air turns especially bad every Diwali, thanks to firecrackers.
To help, "green" firecrackers were first permitted in 2018, promising less pollution than regular ones.
But here's the catch: despite their use, air quality still takes a hit during festivals, leaving many wondering if these eco-friendly crackers are actually making a difference.
Enforcement blamed for Delhi Diwali pollution
Green firecrackers are designed to cut down on harmful emissions, and formulations were developed with the involvement of CSIR-NEERI.
The Supreme Court has tried to regulate their use and is even holding another hearing soon. But weak enforcement means old habits die hard.
Pollution still spikes every Diwali. Experts say stricter rules and better follow-through are needed for real change.