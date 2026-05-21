Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory regarding Ebola Virus
What's the story
The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has issued a health advisory for international passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries. The advisory, released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Union Health Ministry, advises travelers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan to be vigilant for symptoms of the disease. Passengers showing symptoms like fever, vomiting, diarrhea, headache and muscle pain are advised to report immediately to airport health authorities.
Health measures
Advisory stresses on immediate reporting
The advisory also stresses that travelers who have come in contact with blood or bodily fluids of suspected or confirmed Ebola patients should report for immediate screening. Passengers developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival are advised to seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare providers about their travel history. These measures are part of enhanced airport surveillance protocols and preventive public health measures.
Twitter Post
Read advisory here
Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory regarding Ebola Virus pic.twitter.com/qRffqavMLt— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026
Disease overview
Ebola disease
Ebola is a rare but deadly viral disease that can be transmitted between humans. It was first discovered in 1976 near the Ebola River in the present-day Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected blood or body fluids, contaminated objects, or infected animals such as bats or primates. Symptoms include fever, severe weakness, headache and muscle pain, among others.
Outbreak control
How to prevent the spread of Ebola
The disease can lead to severe internal bleeding, organ failure and shock in serious cases. Some outbreaks have had very high fatality rates, like during the 2007-2008 outbreak that killed 37 in Uganda's Bundibugyo. To prevent the spread of Ebola, health authorities use measures like airport screening, isolation of infected patients and protective equipment for healthcare workers. So far, the Indian government has said no cases of Ebola have been reported, stressing that the current risk remains "minimal."