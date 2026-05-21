The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has issued a health advisory for international passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries. The advisory, released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Union Health Ministry , advises travelers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan to be vigilant for symptoms of the disease. Passengers showing symptoms like fever, vomiting, diarrhea, headache and muscle pain are advised to report immediately to airport health authorities.

Health measures Advisory stresses on immediate reporting The advisory also stresses that travelers who have come in contact with blood or bodily fluids of suspected or confirmed Ebola patients should report for immediate screening. Passengers developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival are advised to seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare providers about their travel history. These measures are part of enhanced airport surveillance protocols and preventive public health measures.

Twitter Post Read advisory here Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory regarding Ebola Virus pic.twitter.com/qRffqavMLt — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026

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Disease overview Ebola disease Ebola is a rare but deadly viral disease that can be transmitted between humans. It was first discovered in 1976 near the Ebola River in the present-day Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected blood or body fluids, contaminated objects, or infected animals such as bats or primates. Symptoms include fever, severe weakness, headache and muscle pain, among others.

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