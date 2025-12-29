Delhi airport runs on low-visibility mode as thick fog delays flights
Delhi's IGI Airport had a rough Monday morning, with dense fog dropping visibility to just 50 meters.
This forced the airport into CAT-III operations (basically, only special planes and crews could land), causing about 65% of departures to be delayed, plus a bunch of cancelations and diversions.
One Air India Express flight from Goa even had to skip Delhi and Jaipur altogether, landing in Ahmedabad instead.
Why should you care?
If you or your friends are flying out of Delhi, expect possible delays and double-check your flight status before heading out.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and airlines like IndiGo and Air India are asking travelers to plan extra travel time and reach out for rebooking or refunds if flights get canceled.
Things should get better as the fog lifts later in the day.