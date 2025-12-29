India okays new hydropower project on Chenab as Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended India Dec 29, 2025

India just approved the 260-MW Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir.

This move comes after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in April 2025, following a tragic attack in Pahalgam.

The new plant will extend the existing Dulhasti Stage-I and is set to cost over ₹3,200 crore.