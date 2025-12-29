Next Article
Republic Day 2026: Unclaimed vehicles, drones under scanner
India
With Republic Day coming up, Delhi Police and other agencies are tightening security.
They're cracking down on unclaimed cars in parking lots, making ID checks a must for buying or selling used vehicles, and keeping a close eye on drone shops and chemical sales.
There's also a push to fix broken CCTV cameras so nothing slips through the cracks.
Why does it matter?
This all follows the Red Fort blast earlier this year, where the suspect used an undocumented second-hand car parked around the city before the attack.
It was a wake-up call about how unchecked vehicles can be risky.
Now, police are auditing busy spots like hotels and markets, bringing in bomb squads to keep things safe for everyone during the celebrations.