Delhi AQI 90, Manjinder Singh Sirsa credits anti pollution, residents
India
Delhi woke up to much cleaner air on Friday, with the AQI at 90 at 9.30am improved to the "satisfactory" category.
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said this boost came from both anti-pollution efforts and people pitching in across the city.
Delhi's heaviest October rain since 2022
A 61.4mm of rain (the most Delhi's seen in October since 2022) helped wash away much of the pollution.
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked residents for getting involved, saying, Sirsa also thanked Delhi residents for actively participating in the campaign for cleaner air and urged them to continue supporting the effort toward a healthier and greener capital.