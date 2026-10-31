Delhi AQI jumps from 60 to 117, Jahangirpuri AQI 243
India
Delhi's air quality took a hit this week, with the air quality index (AQI) jumping from a clean 60 to 117, pushing the city out of "satisfactory" and into "moderate" territory.
Out of 58 monitoring spots, more than half reported moderate pollution, and Jahangirpuri was hit hardest with an AQI of 243.
Stubble burning 19.1% of Delhi pollution
Stubble burning led the way, making up about 19.1% of Delhi's pollution, while vehicles added another 16.3%.
Other sources included homes, factories, and construction dust. Places like Gurugram and Faridabad also contributed to the city's smog.
Forecasts say air quality could slip further into "poor" or even "very poor" in the coming days, so it looks like masks are not going away just yet.