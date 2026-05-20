Delhi court gives CBI 5 days to question NEET-UG accused
India
The Delhi court has given the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) five extra days to question Shubham Khairnar, who is believed to be one of the accused in the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak.
Five others tied to the case are now in judicial custody until June 2.
The CBI says they need this time to track down more people involved and figure out who bought the leaked exam papers.
CBI seeks signatures in Maharashtra probe
The CBI wants to dig deeper in Maharashtra, gathering evidence, talking to witnesses, and matching up stories between suspects.
They have also asked for signature samples from two recently arrested people, hoping it will help connect more dots.
Meanwhile, Khairnar's lawyer says he has been cooperating and that investigators already have several devices.