Delhi court gives CBI 5 days to question NEET-UG accused India May 20, 2026

The Delhi court has given the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) five extra days to question Shubham Khairnar, who is believed to be one of the accused in the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak.

Five others tied to the case are now in judicial custody until June 2.

The CBI says they need this time to track down more people involved and figure out who bought the leaked exam papers.