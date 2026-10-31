Delhi court issues new bailable warrants for Dhruv Rathee
India
A Delhi court has issued new bailable warrants for YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after notice could not be served at his Gurugram home, while advocate Samaksh Sharma, appearing for Pandey, submitted that he ordinarily resides in Austria.
The case goes back to 2018, when Vikas Sanskrityayan (also known as Vikas Pandey) filed a defamation complaint over one of Rathee's videos.
The detailed order is awaited.
Court told Rathee resides in Austria
Serving legal papers hasn't been easy since Rathee stays abroad and visited India for protests.
Appearing for Pandey, advocate Samaksh Sharma had submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had come to India for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.