Delhi court issues new bailable warrants for Dhruv Rathee

A Delhi court has issued new bailable warrants for YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after notice could not be served at his Gurugram home, while advocate Samaksh Sharma, appearing for Pandey, submitted that he ordinarily resides in Austria.

The case goes back to 2018, when Vikas Sanskrityayan (also known as Vikas Pandey) filed a defamation complaint over one of Rathee's videos.

The detailed order is awaited.