Delhi detains Cockroach Janta Party leaders demanding Gyanesh Kumar resign
Delhi Police recently detained a few Cockroach Janta Party leaders who were protesting and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
They were held as soon as they arrived, then released on a peace bond.
The move was meant to prevent possible unrest, but it's sparked debate about whether police are overstepping and how protest rights are being handled.
Supreme Court warns against BNSS misuse
Under BNSS sections 170 and 126, police can arrest someone without a warrant if they think trouble might happen, but have to release them within 24 hours unless there's more reason to hold them.
The Supreme Court has warned that these powers shouldn't be misused to shut down protests, stressing the need for fair procedures.
Legal experts say this incident could push for clearer rules so peaceful protests aren't unfairly stopped in the future.