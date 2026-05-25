Delhi weather: IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning on scorching day

Delhi is bracing for another scorching day, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a possible respite by evening. The IMD's latest bulletin predicts clear skies in the morning, turning partly cloudy by afternoon. Very light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and strong surface winds are possible later in the day. However, heatwave conditions will continue unabated till May 27.

Temperature rise Heatwave conditions to continue in Delhi The IMD has predicted a rise in maximum temperatures by 1-2°C in the next 24 hours. No major change is expected till May 27, after which a fall of 6-8°C is likely. Minimum temperatures are also expected to rise by 2-3°C during this period. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi between May 25 and May 27, with alerts continuing till May 28.

Nationwide alerts Brahmapuri hottest place in India on Sunday Brahmapuri in Maharashtra recorded the highest temperature in the country on Sunday at 47.2 degrees Celsius. Delhi's Ayanagar and Ridge stations also recorded a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued red alerts for severe heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra for May 25. Orange alerts are also in place for Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Advertisement

Long-term forecast Severe heatwave conditions expected in these states Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Central and Northwest India till May 31, while East and adjoining Peninsular India will experience similar conditions till May 27-29. The IMD said, "Reduction in maximum temperatures likely from 29th May onwards." Isolated severe heatwave conditions are also expected in West Rajasthan till May 30, Madhya Pradesh till May 28, Vidarbha till May 27, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana till May 26, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh from May 26 onwards.

Advertisement