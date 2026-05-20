Delhi family's helicopter hits power line, emergency lands in Uttarakhand
A Delhi family's trip to Dehradun took a scary turn when a private helicopter carrying the family had to make an emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Chamba-Arakot area on Wednesday morning.
The chopper, run by Trans Bharat Aviation, hit a high-tension power line after a technical glitch around 8:30am which damaged its rear section.
Pilot Anupama Chaudhary among 7 unhurt
Thankfully, all seven people on board, including pilot Anupama Chaudhary, walked away unharmed after landing safely in a nearby field.
Local officials quickly arrived to help out.
Afterward, local Congress leader and former member of the district panchayat Akhilesh Uniyal pointed out that the incident could have put people working in the fields at risk and called for stricter safety checks on helicopters, especially those flying during Char Dham Yatra season.
Authorities have started investigating what went wrong.