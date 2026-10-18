Delhi food safety finds 19 of 59 ghee samples unsafe
India
Just as everyone's gearing up for the festive treats, Delhi's Food Safety Department has flagged 19 out of 59 ghee samples as "unsafe" to eat.
The ghee samples were collected from markets across Delhi, while separate checks at storage sites used by quick-commerce and retail brands also found expired products and even pest problems: Swiggy Instamart had expired goods, while Reliance Retail faced pest issues.
Delhi suspends licenses of ghee sellers
The Delhi government isn't taking this lightly: orders have been issued to shut down the places selling unsafe ghee and suspended their licenses.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The health and safety of Delhiites will not be compromised."