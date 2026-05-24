Delhi Gymkhana Club's 600 employees now fear job loss

The iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club is in turmoil after the Indian government ordered it to vacate its premises by June 5. The directive has triggered fears of job loss among nearly 600 employees, some of whom have been with the club for decades. The order was issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Employee reactions Urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure The L&DO's order states that the 27.3-acre land in Lutyens's Delhi is required for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public interest project." This includes strengthening defense-related infrastructure. However, employees have expressed their concerns about job security and transition plans after the abrupt announcement. A staff member said they were left unsettled by the suddenness of the order as no formal briefing from management on future course of action had been given yet.

Uncertainty prevails Long-serving employees anxious about future Long-serving employees who have spent decades maintaining the club's facilities are also anxious about their future. A gardener associated with the club for 17 years said he was doing his regular duty when he first heard about the development. He added that there had been no prior indication from the administration during the course of the day, leaving workers to process this information informally as it began circulating within staff groups.

Advertisement

Transition plans Legal and administrative options being explored A club official said discussions are underway on legal and administrative options, stressing that an abrupt shutdown of such a large institution isn't straightforward. "This is a very large institution with a long history and a prominent membership base. An immediate shutdown without transition is not practically feasible," the official said. The Delhi Gymkhana Club occupies one of the city's most valuable and strategically important land parcels, within the high-security administrative zone housing several key central government and defense establishments.

Advertisement